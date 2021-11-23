Tracey Denise Durham, 62, of Madisonville, passed away November 19th, 2021 at Covenant Care in Pensacola, Florida. She was born August 17th, 1959 to the late Charles and Betty Hill.
Tracey gave her life to the Lord as a child at Silent Run Baptist Church. She was a member at The River Church in Nortonville. Tracey was a prayer warrior for Daystar Ministries where she prayed with people from all over the world. She loved the Lord so much that she traveled to Israel to walk where Jesus walked. She also enjoyed her grandchildren to whom she was known as Gran-T. Tracey also loved the Blue Angels and would attend air shows all over the United States. To know her was to love her. She never met a stranger and was instantly friends with everyone she met. Tracey loved to travel. She was also notoriously late to family gatherings and every other event. It is said that Tracey had a lunch date with Jesus on the 19th, but she was a few hours late!
She is survived by her daughter, Allie (Jared) Garrett; and grandsons, Liam Garrett and Arie Garrett, of Pensacola, Florida; one brother, Tod (Michele) Hill; and three sisters, Tabby Hill, Tonya (Henry) Daugherty and Tanya (David) McKinsey, of Madisonville; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the River Church with Pastor Howard Jones officiating in Nortonville. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 23rd from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the funeral service to begin promptly at 1 p.m.
Pallbearers are Jared Garrett, Dylan McKinsey, David McKinsey, Cameron Hayes, Derek Scott and Dakota Lear. Honorary Pallbearers are George Durham and Henry Daugherty.
