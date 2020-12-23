Winona DeMoss Taylor, 85, of Madisonville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at her residence of natural causes.
She was born Sept. 22, 1935, the daughter of Ted DeMoss and Tina Mae Herron DeMoss. She was a homemaker who loved her family and loved the Lord. She was a devout Christian who enjoyed reading and researching biblical history.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ellis Taylor Jr.; five brothers, Winslow DeMoss, Lorenzo DeMoss, Ishmael DeMoss, Ulrich DeMoss, Teddy DeMoss; a grandson, Alex Hinton; and two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Grayson Lambdin.
She is survived by her sister, Florine Goodman; four daughters, Thresa Hinton, Ava Taylor, Amanda “Sam” (Rickey) Waddell and Tammie Taylor; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
Tomblinson Funeral Home in Sebree is in charge of the arrangements.
The family requests no flowers.
Winona’s lifelong goal was to make the Word of God living and active — Hebrew 4:12.
Therefore, anyone wishing to do something in Winona Taylor’s memory may donate a Bible to someone through Gideon’s International at Gideons.org.
