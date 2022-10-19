Phyllis Jean King, 93, of Madisonville, KY, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born in Evansville, IN, on July 23, 1929 to the late Robert Gossett and Nellie Callis Gossett. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas G. King; her son, Steve King, along with two sisters and one brother.
Phyllis was the owner of Classy Closet She loved playing games, socializing, doing crosswords, and watching UK basketball. She was also a great cook.
She is survived by three sons, Brian (Beth) King of Lexington, KY, Doug (Jennifer) King of Leitchfield, KY, and Jeff (Mary) King of Madisonville; seven grandchildren, Mark King of Lexington, KY, Tom King of Georgetown, KY, Derek (Bethany) King of Lexington, Katie (Brendan) Westerfield of Lexington, David (Courtney) King of Madisonville, Sarah King of Madisonville, and Luke King of Madisonville; and three great grandchildren, Harrison King, Lewis King, Kye King, and Henley King.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 21, 2022 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with her son, Doug King, officiating and Bro. Danny Fireline assisting . Burial will take place at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Thursday and from 9:00 A.M. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
