Ronnie Lee Vincent, 69, of Dawson Springs, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Vincent was born Sept. 1, 1951, in Madisonville to the late Ruby Woodrow Vincent and Mary Evelyn Riley Vincent. He was a member of Richland Missionary Baptist Church and was a self-employed farmer and owner of Panther Car Wash in Dawson Springs.
Mr. Vincent is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by three sons, Gary Vincent of Beulah, Brandon Vincent of Smiths Grove and Travis Vincent of Beulah; a brother, Barry Vincent of Nashville, Tennessee; and five grandchildren, Justin, Ethan, Adam, Eli and Lincoln.
Visitation for Mr. Ronnie Vincent will be from 2 p.m. until the 3:30 p.m. funeral hour Friday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs.
Mr. Vincent’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page beginning at 3:30 pm. Friday. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhome
facebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required.
