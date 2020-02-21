Ronnie Stirsman, lovingly called “Papa Bear” by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, 77, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. He was born March 17, 1942, in Muhlenberg County to the late Lola Gladys Adkins Stirsman and Altha Stirsman. He retired as a coal miner from P&M Colonial Mines and was of the Baptist faith. Ronnie enjoyed old cars, going to car shows and watching UK basketball. Ronnie coached softball, and he and his team won the 1980 state championship. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth Stirsman, Alpha Stirsman Jr., Russell Stirsman and W.A. Stirsman; and sisters Marjorie Jennings and Linda Bagby.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Jan Hatler Stirsman; daughters Debbie (Trent) Blue and Angie (Mickey) Huddleston; brothers Jerald Stirsman, Robert Stirsman and James Stirsman; sisters Jeanette Pearson, Betty Favell and Mary Helen Oakley; granddaughters Kasey (Chad) Baldwin and Ashley Flener; grandson Dustin (Jessica) Blue; stepgrandson Michael (Stephanie) Huddleston; great-granddaughters Hadley Baldwin, Elle Baldwin and Emarie Blue; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Gary Taylor officiating and Pastor Jim Lantrip assisting. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from noon until the funeral hour Sunday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Dustin Blue, Chad Baldwin, Trent Blue, Mickey Huddleston, Justin Tabor and Greg Flener.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
