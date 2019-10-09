Marshall Edward "Mark" Neisz, 51, of Dawson Springs, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Olney. He worked as a stock worker for several local grocery businesses and was a member of the Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Jackson Neisz; one stepson, Matthew Jackson; and one brother, Larry Neisz.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: Lafayette Cemetery, Hopkins County. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.