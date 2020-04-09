CLAY — David Alan Fraser, 73, of Clay, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. David was born in Earlington on June 20, 1946, to the late Emory and Reba Fraser.
He worked at York International, where he was an industrial mechanic. He was a member of the Redeeming Love General Baptist Church in Clay and also a member of the Webster County Historical Society, National Railroad Association, Civic Club in Earlington and the Earlington Volunteer Fire Department.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Gayle; one son, Sean O’Brien (Lisa) of Madisonville; one brother, John Fraser of Earlington; two granddaughters, Avery and Abigail O’Brien; one niece, Melanie Fraser; and great-niece Avoe Fraser.
Private funeral services will be held. Burial will be in Fraser-Blackwell Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Fraser-Blackwell Cemetery, c/o Ryan Hammack, 93 Old Clifty Road, Clay, KY 42404.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanover funeralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.