WHITE PLAINS — James “Jimmy” Romie Whitaker, 81, of White Plains passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at his home. Born October 8, 1940, to the late Romie and Nelly (Duall) Whitaker, he wore many hats over the years to earn a living for his family, a welder for Cimarron Coal, owner/operator selling truck parts, and pool installer are a few. He was proud of his family and loved having them nearby.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gail (Webster) Whitaker; grandson, Dylan Whitaker; and sisters, Mary Blades, Mildred Rickard, Margaret Wells, and Dorothy Rose.
Survivors include his children, Darin (Anna Kaye) Whitaker of White Plains and Debbie (Johnny) Pryor of White Plains; grandchildren, Jacob (Brittney) Whitaker and Amanda (James) Crunk; great-grandson, Andrew Crunk; and brothers, Bill (Carolyn) Whitaker and Kenneth “Buddy” (Martha) Whitaker.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Concord Cemetery in White Plains with Bro. Jimmy Watkins officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Thursday graveside at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Wyatt Whitaker Athletic Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 70, Central City, KY 42330.
Condolences may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
