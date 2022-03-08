Clayton ‘Bogie’ Carlos Cornell, 83, of Nortonville, KY, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at Baptist Health Louisville Hospital in Louisville, KY.
He was born November 15, 1938, in Madisonville, KY to the late Clayton Richard Cornell and Sadie Blaine Cornell. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Onie Mae Cornell; his daughters, LaVona Carol Duncan and LaVeda Ann Hawkins; and his grandson, William Clayton Duncan.
Clayton loved motorcycles, telling stories, and fast cars. He enjoyed watching his grandkids and great-grandkids, and people watching.
He is survived by his daughter, LaVena (Tim) Cavanaugh of Nortonville; his grandchildren, Johnathon (Crissy) Duncan, Nicholas Hawkins, Samantha (Matt) Ramsey, TJ (Peyton) Cavanaugh, and Whitley Larkins; and ten great-grandchildren, Savannah Williams, Damien Duncan, Layla Larkins, Landon Cavanaugh, Lydia Larkins, Ollie Larkins, Wyatt Ramsey, Olivia Cavanaugh, Marissa Ramsey, and Landry Cavanaugh.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Dennis Mayfield officiating. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas Hawkins, TJ Cavanaugh, Kelly Hawkins, Anthony Littlepage, Shawn Littlepage, and Mike McCaw.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.