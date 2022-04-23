HANSON — Juanita Grace Cavanaugh, 81, of Hanson died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at home.
Survivors: son, Stephen Cavanaugh; daughter, Deb Dixon; and brothers, William Tutor Grace, Johnny Grace, and Arthur Gene Grace.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday at New Salem Baptist Church in Nortonville. Burial: New Salem Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Bandy Funeral Home was entrusted with her care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.