FESTUS, Mo. — Shelby Jean Hancock Wood, 78, of Festus, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at her home. She was born Jan. 3, 1943, in Ilsley, the daughter of the late Mary Jane (née Moore) and Henry Walter Suttle. Shelby was a retired line worker from the Chrysler auto plant in Fenton, Missouri.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, June Pryor Adams.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Walter “Chuck” Wood; son Gary Ronald Hancock of Eureka, Missouri; daughters Donna Gayle (Don Mercille) Hancock of Fenton, Missouri, Pamela Lynn (Paul) Seemayer of Fenton, Missouri, Ginger Kay (John “Wally”) Walden of Pace, Florida, Gina Marie (Ronnie) Steinbach of St. Clair, Missouri, and Terry Ann (Todd) King of Leslie, Missouri; sisters Dorothy (Rex) Brewer of Ilsley and Joyce (the late Ray) Adams of Newburg, Indiana; grandchildren Laura Shrum, Natasha Parker, Dylan Seemayer, Jacob Seemayer, Heather Logsdon, Deon Seemayer, Codey Seemayer, Vivian Walden, Sarah Brown, Marissa Small, Ryan
Brown, Emily King,
Jared King and Michael Walden; and great-grandchildren Lexis Shrum, Ariana Parmely, Jonah Parker, Adelyn Parker, Madison Logsdon, Nevaeh Seemayer and Izayah Seemayer.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Services will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at the funeral home officiated by Pastor Terry Crank. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Memorials in her memory are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
