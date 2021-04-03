Shirley Ann Fallin, 86, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021 at her residence in Madisonville.
She was born July 23, 1934 in Madisonville to the late Joseph Robert Barnett and Ruth Elna Hancock Barnett. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John F. Fallin, Jr. and two sisters, Mattie Harned and Mary Winton.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church from childhood until her death. She was Church Historian and visited church members in assisted living and nursing homes. Shirley was a member of the Gem Cary Sunday School Class, Hopkins County Historical Society, Hopkins County Genealogy Society, Kentucky Public Retirees, past member of Lakeshore Country Club, and was a Kentucky Colonel. She enjoyed gardening and bridge and watching UK Wildcats. She also worked as an administrative secretary at the Transportation Cabinet for almost 30 years.
She is survived by one daughter, Patti Jo Fallin of Henderson, KY; one son, John “Skip” Fallin III of Madisonville; sister-in-law, Imogene (Jewell) Gipson; brother-in-law, Jerry Fallin; nephew, Barry (Karol) Slaton; and nieces, Terri (Larry) Baggett, and Tammy Boyd, all of Madisonville.
Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. John Kalz and Bro. Dave Lander officiating. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson, KY.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Monday and from 10:00 A.M. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Barry Slaton, Larry Baggett, Nathan Slaton, Nick Slaton, Beau Meadows, and Jason Wiley.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church to the Archives Room or the Kiel Moore Memorial Garden.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
