HENDERSON — Wendell Glenn Franklin, 75, of Henderson, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Jennie Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville. He was born March 10, 1947, in Madisonville to the late Gladys Vincent Franklin and Owen R. Franklin. He was formerly an electrician with IBEW. Wendell loved hunting, fishing, and everything outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, J.D. Franklin, Mangum Franklin, and Maurice Franklin.
Survivors include his son, Darin Glenn Franklin of Henderson; daughter, Kimberly Ann (Gregory) Franklin Hankins of Henderson; brothers, Malcolm Franklin of Madisonville and Austin Franklin of Princeton; sister, Lomelda (Norman) Lynn of Dawson Springs; granddaughter, Sabrina Hankins; great-grandson, Taylor Roy Hankins; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at noon Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs, with Bro. Eddie Fleming officiating, with the burial to follow.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
