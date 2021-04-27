Charles Ray Foster, 81, of Nortonville, went to his heavenly home Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Heartford House in Owensboro.
He was born Nov. 14, 1939, in White City, to Claud and Mable Uzzle Foster. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Jo Nell Putman Foster, three brothers, six sisters, and one granddaughter, Lydia Elizabeth Foster.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Browning Foster; son, Mark (Brandee) Foster; and daughter, Lisa Foster, all of Nortonville; a stepdaughter, Angela (Jeremy) Longstreet, of Crestwood; six grandchildren, Jordan Foster, of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Abigail Foster, of Hopkinsville, Graham Foster, of Nortonville, Matthew Longstreet, of Louisville, Hannah Longstreet and Leah Longstreet, of Crestwood; two granddaughters-in-love, Mallory Foster and Dana Longstreet, of Louisville; one sister, Kay Smith, of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
He was a 1958 graduate of South Hopkins High School, retired from Peabody Coal Company in 1994 after working in the mining industry for 35 years. He worked for the Kentucky State Police at Post 2 for two years and he worked for the Hopkins County Sanitation Department at the 85 Convenience Center for six years.
He was a member of Nortonville Baptist Church where he served as a trustee, on the Church Council, SS Director, Choir Member, and on the building committee. He served as a deacon at Pleasant Hill General Baptist Church for twenty years.
He was a member of N.H. Shaw Lodge No. 608 for over fifty years, where he served in various positions including Master and District Deputy. He served on the credentialing committee for the Grand Lodge of Kentucky, was a 33 degree Mason, and a member of the West Kentucky Scottish Rite, Valley of Madisonville for over 50 years. He was a past member of the Rizpah Temple of Madisonville and the Eastern Star of the Nortonville Chapter.
He previously served on the City Council of Nortonville and was a Kentucky Colonel.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Nortonville Baptist Church with Bro. Bobby Reno and Matthew Longstreet officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill General Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Lee Davis officiating as he is laid to rest. Visitation will be Thursday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nortonville Baptist Church with Masonic Rites held at 7 p.m. There will be a visitation prior to the service on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Foster, Matthew Longstreet, Graham Foster, Steve Patterson, James Paul Lovan, and Bill Holloway. Honorary Pallbearers will be Abigail Foster, Hannah Longstreet, and Leah Longstreet.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Mission Fund of Nortonville Baptist Church to help us spread the gospel of Christ. Envelopes will be available at the church or you may drop in the offering box at the church. You may also give to the Gideon’s to provide Bibles.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at ww.reid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.