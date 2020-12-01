William H. Rickard Jr., 88, of Madisonville, passed away on Nov. 28, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born in Madisonville, on Feb. 20, 1932, to the late William H. Sr. and Ruby Ann Rickard.
Mr. Rickard was a member of Bethlehem Christian Church in Madisonville; was a Korean War veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of American Legion Post 2 in Earlington, and a flag bearer and bugler for the Hopkins County Honor Guard.
Mr. Rickard had worked as a route delivery driver for Dr. Pepper Bottling Co.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 66½ years, Joan Rickard, in 2020 and his son, Anthony Rickard, in 2008.
Mr. Rickard is survived by his caregiver, Bonnie Brasher, of Madisonville, and his cousins.
Funeral services will be Private with Pastor Tim Mason officiating. Burial with military honors graveside performed by the Hopkins County Honor Guard will be private at Bethlehem Christian Church Cemetery.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, KY is in charge of the arrangements.
