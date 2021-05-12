Lisa Sheets, 61, of Madisonville, died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Survivors include her husband, George Carter; sons Joseph Sheets and George Carter Jr.; daughters Tasha Johnson and Stephanie Hight; brothers John Dunn and Benny Dunn; and sister Lori Dunn.
Memorial service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville City Park Clubhouse, 755 Park Ave. Court, Madisonville. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
