Wilma ‘Dickie’ Jean Hill, 70, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022. She was born in Madisonville, on August 28, 1951, to the late Clarence and Virginia Oates. Wilma was of the Christian faith and was a homemaker. She had also worked in housekeeping at various hospitals and nursing homes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Hill, Jr.; a daughter, Dena Davis; and a niece, Cary Shaw.
Wilma is survived by her son, Damon (Lisa) Hill of Evansville, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Tonia Hill of Evansville, Indiana; son-in-law, E.J. Davis of Madisonville; two sisters, Wanda (Ron Tuggle) McCain of Madisonville, and Cathy (Terry) Brown of Madisonville; twelve grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and one nephew.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, with Bro. J.R. Sizemore officiating and burial to follow at Bethlehem Church Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday, February 28, 2022, at the funeral home.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
