HANSON — Betty Louise Davis Baxter, 62, of Hanson, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. She was employed for 26 years for the Madisonville Finance Department and attended Living Water Church.
Survivors: husband, Benny Baxter, Sr.; son, Matthew (Amber) Martinez; stepson, Benny (Serena) Baxter Jr.; sister, Emma Davis Weisman; stepsister, Shirley (Jim) Hannah; and her caregiver, Michelle Miller.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville. Burial: West Lawn Cemetery, Hanson. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
