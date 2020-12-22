Steve Travis, 68, of Madisonville, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born in Princeton, Indiana, to the late Anna Mae Travis.
Steve was a member of the Greater Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, loved spending time with his family that he loved so much.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Ruth Ann Travis, of Madisonville; two step-sons, Jason (Stacy) Byers, and Nathan (Jessica) Byers, both of Madisonville; four grandchildren, Jaelyn Byers, Kaelyn Byers, Max Byers and Jaxon Byers.
Private funeral services will be at held Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Robbie Knox and Bro. Ronnie Hendricks officiating. Burial will follow in Hanson Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason Byers, Nathan Byers, Max Byers, Jaxon Byers, Bryan Allen and Steve Paddock.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions the services will be private.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
