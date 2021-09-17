Michael Frederick Shade, 67, of Madisonville, went home to be with Jesus while in his home on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on November 26, 1953, where he was adopted by Martha Louise and Jack Shade, formerly of Providence. He was proceeded in death by both parents; former mother-in-law, Dorothy Putty; and former father-in-law, Kenneth Putty.
Michael attended Lone Star Church, while also visiting Greater Lighthouse Church. He was retired from the Commonwealth of Kentucky Department of Transportation after working thirty years and then seven years for the City of Madisonville. He worked for the Hopkins County Public Works.
Michael was an avid sports fan, watching multiple sports on TV while also working the chains and other activities for the Madisonville North Hopkins High School Men’s football programs for 30 years.
He was boisterous and active when he was younger, which could be both good and bad. But he was caring, always attending funerals of those he knew and tending to people that he loved.
More than anything else in the world, he loved his two grandbabies, Laurel and Lincoln.
He is survived by one daughter, Kendra (Steven) Rudd, of Madisonville; his two grandchildren, Laurel and Lincoln Rudd; and ex-wife Ava Shade.
Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Lonestar Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
