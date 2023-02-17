NEBO — Charles Edward Tapp, 70, of Nebo, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at his home.
He was born Apr. 6, 1952, in Madisonville to the late Mary Elizabeth Arnold Tapp and John J.C. Calvin Tapp. Charles grew up a farm boy in Nebo, but went on to become a valued member of Gulf-Chevron Mining Co. management team, working the majority of years at Colonial Mine in Kentucky and York Canyon, New Mexico. After retirement, Charles went back as a maintenance consultant and enjoyed working with his Chevron mining friends at several locations. He truly enjoyed spending time on the Kentucky farm with his granddaughters, nieces, and nephews. His favorite days were the yearly family farm day and the many Thanksgiving Day gatherings with the family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jenny Tapp, and brother, Johnny Tapp.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Brenda Purdy Tapp of Nebo; daughter, Brandi (Charles) Moon of Greensboro, North Carolina; sister, Martha Arnold Frisch of Louisville; granddaughters, Heather (Nathan) Spencer, Hannah (Jacob Primm) Williamson, and Lauren Moon, all of Greensboro, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Bro. Patrick Yates and Bro. George Brooks officiating. Burial to follow in Nebo Cemetery in Nebo. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Bob Helm, Jerry Ipock, John Ruddell, John D. Ruddell, Troy Tapp, and Matt Tapp. Honorary pallbearer is Jacob Tapp.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Charles’s memory to the Madisonville Salvation Army, 805 McCoy Ave., Madisonville, KY 42431 or Samaritan Purse of NC at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/donate-online/.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
