Gregory Allen Spivey, 60, of Manitou, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at his home.
He was born April 25, 1960, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Clayton Spivey and the late Janet Spivey. Greg retired from the maintenance department at GE in Madisonville and was of the Christian faith. He enjoyed fishing, writing music and playing the guitar.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Spivey; wife, Rebecca Spivey; and uncle, James Hubbard.
Survivors include his father, Clayton Spivey of Port Richie, Florida; brothers, John Spivey and Ron (Tracy) Spivey, both of Hamilton, Ohio; sisters, Sherri (Robert) Friend of Hanson, Betty Groves of Tampa, Florida, and Traci Spivey of Manitou; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; several great-nieces; and several great-nephews; and his dogs, Marilyn and Miley.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville, with Pastor Steve Terry officiating. Burial to follow at Union Cemetery in Nebo.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Kenny Weiskittel, Kevin Weiskittel, James Hamby, Justin Gosett, Reece Tirey and Willis Hoffman.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
