KUTTAWA — Dennis Burden, 75, of Kuttawa, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. He was born Mar. 10, 1947, to the late Claudie and Geneva Burton Burden. He was a mechanical and electrical engineer for Goodyear Tire. Dennis enjoyed fishing, photography, and woodcarving. He was a Mason and a Shriner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Bonnie McDaniel, Jeanette Wadlington, and Lois Jean Moore, and two brothers, Donnie and Millerd Burden.
He is survived by his wife, Mary McGregor Burden of Kuttawa; three daughters, Lena Kittel of Cynthiana and Lisa Foster and Tammy Ransom, both of Henderson; two sons, Brian Burden of Madisonville and Kerry (Sue) Radford of Nebo; one brother, Terry Burden of Louisville; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Lakeland Funeral Home, with Chaplain Brent Easton officiating. Burial will follow in Ilsley Cemetery in Hopkins County. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
You may light a candle or leave a message with the family at www.lakelandchapel.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.