Hertra Lee Williams, 73, of Providence, passed away on Saturday December 25, 2021 at her residence in Providence.
She was born June 29, 1948 in Madisonville to the late Ira Poe and Maggie Scott Poe. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Williams; son, David Robert Williams; and daughter, Cynthia Todd.
Hertra loved archery, sports, and running after the kids. She always had room in her car to take the kids everywhere. She loved riding motorcycles, and her biggest pride was her family gatherings. She also mowed all of Lake Street in Providence.
She is survived by two daughters, Melinda (Donnie) Wilson, of Providence and Sondra (Rodney) Hardymon, of Providence; sister, Ruth Baty, of Dixon; two brothers, Jessie Wayne Stone, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and James Poe, of Providence; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Providence Chapel with Bro. Robert Allen officiating. Burial will follow in Green Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Russell Clayton, Roger Morseman, Bobby Cline, Nathan Hardymon, Donnie Wilson, and William Brunson.
Online condolences and more can be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
