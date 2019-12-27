Samuel Edward Somers, 66, of Madisonville, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital.
He served in the U.S. Army and was an electrician for I.B.E.W. Local 16.
Survivors include his son, Matthew Somers; and daughter Samantha Floyd.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Dogwood Funeral & Cremation, Crofton. Burial: Old Burg Cemetery, Mannington.
Memorial contribution: St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Dogwood Funeral & Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
