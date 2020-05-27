Connie Marie Hunt, 95 of Madisonville, KY passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home.
She was born November 30, 1924 in Beulah, KY to the late Guspert Kirkwood and Ola Thomas Kirkwood. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rupert Veon Hunt, a veteran of World War II, her sister, Ruby Kirkwood, and her grandson, Adam Hunt.
She was the caretaker of her sister for all of Ruby’s life and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Madisonville. She was a teller at Farmer’s Bank and Trust for many years and was active in the Homemaker’s Club.
She is survived by her son, Gary Hunt of Hanson, KY; her granddaughter, Annemarie Hunt-Branch of Sydney, Australia, and her niece, Myrna Kuhns.
Private graveside services will be held at Beulah Cemetery.
She was always worried about people who were hungry and starving, so memorial contributions may be made to the Hopkins County Food Bank or any other food providers.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.