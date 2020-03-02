Lisa Carrie Cotton, 44, of Madisonville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at 11:48 a.m. at her home surrounded by family.
She was born on Nov. 28, 1975, in Henderson, to John and Maria Durbin of Sebree.
Lisa was a member of Fellowship Temple in Madisonville. She was employed by Carhartt Distribution Center in Hanson. Lisa loved to worship at her church. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved all animals, especially goats. Lisa was also an advocate for women fighting cancer. She herself, fought for almost seven years.
She was preceded in death by her father, John R. Durbin; paternal grandfather, Harry Durbin; paternal grandmother, Dorothy “Frances” Devylder; maternal grandfather, Charles Miser; and maternal grandmother, Delores Miser O’Nan.
Survivors include her husband Frank Cotton; two daughters, April Cotton, Ashley Baucum and husband Blakeley, all of Madisonville; two grandchildren, Leila Cotton, Lucien Baucum; her mother, Maria Miser Durbin; three siblings, Jennifer Weir and husband Mark, of Manitou, Tim Durbin and wife Ashley, of Madisonville, Patrick Durbin and wife Megan, of Sebree; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be Noon Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel with Bro. Gene Rickard officiating. Burial will be in Springdale Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Tuesday until service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Austin Weir, Mark Weir, Patrick Durbin, Tim Durbin, Darrin Buchanan and Kevin Durbin. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Cobb, Tracy Durbin and Randy Durbin
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Mahr Center, Baptist Health Foundation, 900 Hospital Dr. Madisonville, KY 42431.
