Sandra Sue Winstead Lovvorn, 69, of Madisonville, KY passed away Wednesday September 28, 2022 at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born October 15, 1952, to the late Joann Bandy Winstead and Sam Winstead. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Odis Alan Lovvorn.
Sandra liked dogs, cats, sports, and was a UK fan, but most of all she loved her grandkids, they were her life.
She is survived by her two sons, Brian (Lori) Lovvorn of Madisonville and Eric (Lisa) Lovvorn of Palm Beach, FL; a brother, Sammy (Suzanne) Winstead of Eddyville, KY; two grandchildren, Caroline and Charlie Lovvorn.
Graveside services will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday October 4, 2022 at Odd Fellows Cemetery with Bro. Dennis Mayfield officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Monday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
