Shirley Ann Pisarski, 72, of Madisonville, KY went home to be with the Lord at 11:54 P.M. on November 3, 2020 at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
She was born June 20, 1948, in Huntington Station, NY to the late Orlando Servidio and Prudeen Vance Servidio.
Shirley worked as a dietician. She enjoyed being with family, playing guitar, and cooking. Most of all, she loved her grandkids.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, William Pisarski of Madisonville; two daughters, Diane Rickard of Madisonville and Lori Gatlin of Hanson, KY; one sister, Barbara (Bert) Wiggins of Earlington, KY; five grandchildren, Corey Gatlin (Shelbee), John Gatlin (Aubree), Katelyn Rickard (Keith), Miranda (Austin) Scott, and Ethan Rickard; one great grandchild, Warren Scott; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hanson Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
