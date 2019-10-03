Howard "Bubby" Andrew Todd, 64, of Nebo, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born Dec. 22, 1954, in Madisonville to the late Willie Lee Todd and Howard H. Todd. Howard was employed with Marketplace in Madisonville and was formerly employed with Speed Queen and York. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Howard's true passion for many years was volunteering as a firefighter on the Nebo Volunteer Fire Department. He loved spending time with his friends and family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Samuel Louis Todd.
Survivors include his brother, Billy (Vonda) Todd of Lola; sisters Sherry Reynolds of Madisonville, Jane (Jackie) Ashley of Nebo and Angie (Bobby) White of Nortonville; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville, with Bro. Billy Parrish officiating. Burial to follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson.
The visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Garrett McMackin, Bobby White, Scott Ashley, Ben Modlin, Keith Wilcox and Jarrett Ware.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.