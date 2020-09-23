PROVIDENCE — Heaven got a lot sweeter and livelier as the Lord called Mary Ann Prow Grondahl home to join her family and friends. Second only to her love of Jesus Christ and her family, Mary loved spending her time helping others and making life a little easier for our veterans and the elderly through the Church and VFW.
Mary married her soldier, James R. Grondahl, in 1954, and together, they had three children in Fort Campbell. While the children were young, the family relocated to the Panama Canal Zone in 1963, living in Howard, Fort Clayton and moving to Balboa after Jim’s retirement from the military. In 1977, the family moved to Mary’s hometown of Providence. Jim preceded Mary in death in 1983.
Left behind to cherish her memories and to miss her firecracker personality and famous fried chicken are her children, Robert Grondahl, Nancy Hall and Alice Heckman (Tom); grandchildren Tabatha Menser (Jeff), Jon Grondahl, Carol Heckman and Clara Russell (Jon); and last but not least, her great-grandchildren Zack, Clay and Logan Menser, Brooklynn and Blake Grondahl, Riley Hall and Kaylee Russell. Others that she loved so very much are her many nieces, nephews and friends.
Mary loved her phone and TV, so if your phone goes a little quieter, please know that she is happy and busy catching up with her mom, dad and her siblings Jack, Blanche, Rose and her very dear friend, Martha Langley, who she missed so much.
Mary’s family would like to thank the friends and family who helped her in unforgettable ways, her great-grandson, Zack Menser; Connie Wilson, Shorty Prow and all of the wonderful caretakers at Bethel Manor.
Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church with burial to follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday with Bro. Barry Cullen officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pleasant Valley Baptist Church of Providence.
Online condolences and more can be made at www.joneskirby.com.
