Theron Eugene Greene, 83, of Bremen, died on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was an army veteran and an electrician and a coal miner and a member at Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter, Leslie Jo Greene, and, brother, Hubert Greene.
Services: 1 p.m. Sunday, January, 23 at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery.
Condolences may be left online at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
