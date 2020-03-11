Thomas R. West, 66 of West Louisville, KY passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his residence.
He was born July 19, 1953 in Owensboro, KY.
Survivors include, two sons, Tim (Lindsey) West of Madisonville and Thomas E. West of Madisonville; three sisters, Delores Reams of League City, TX, Barbara Castleman of Riverton, IL, and Joyce Formicola of St. Pete, FL; two brothers, David Westerfield of Owensboro, KY and Howard Steele; and three grandchildren, Kayley and Avorie West and Charlena Christian of Madisonville.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery
in Earlington.
Flowers may be sent to the funeral home anytime before Thursday.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
