Linda Bailey, 80, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Brighton Cornerstone in Madisonville. She was born July 23, 1942, to the late Lemiza Gertrude Bailey and Oscar Harold Bailey. Linda was a self-employed housekeeper. She was a member of the First General Baptist Church in Madisonville and a member of the Jacks Sunday school class.
Survivors include her niece, Terri (Richard) Mink of Greenville, Tennessee and several cousins.
A private burial will be held Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Concord Cemetery in White Plains.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.