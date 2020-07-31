Margaret Stuart Dill, born Feb. 11, 1923, transferred to the Church Triumphant on July 25, 2020.
Margaret was the surviving spouse of the Rev. James N. Dill and a resident of Madisonville for several years before moving to Wesley Manor Retirement Center three years ago.
She is survived by her four children, J. Roger Dill (Janis) of Cold Spring; Dr. Gerry Dill (Anne) of Taylorsville; Randall Dill (Freda) of Anderson, South Carolina; and Marsha Dunn (J.R.) of Slaughters; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was a member of Parkview United Methodist Church in Madisonville.
The family requests that any remembrances be sent to the Parkview UM Church, 117 Hayes Ave., Madisonville, KY 42431; or the United Methodist Children’s Homes of Kentucky, P.O. Box 930, Nicholasville, KY 40340. A family-only graveside service will be conducted at Forrest Lawn Cemetery in Madisonville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.