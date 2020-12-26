Charles Thomas Martin, 71, of Madisonville, departed this life Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Brighton Cornerstone Healthcare in Madisonville. Charles was born the son of the late Roy Martin Jr. and Lula Ophelia McFarland Sharp. He attended Zion Temple A.M.E. Zion Church in Madisonville and had worked as an elevator operator.
He also was preceded in death by his wife, Pearl Martin; sisters Georgia Sharp Campbell and Joanne Sharp; and grandparents Albert and Allie McFarland.
Survivors include a son, Antonio (Cierra) Byrd; brothers James Sharp, Gary Sharp and Donnie (Brenda) Sharp; sisters Stacia Sharp Mayes, Connie Sharp and Vanessa (Wayne) Sharp Huff; one aunt and uncle; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A private graveside service for immediate family only will be noon Tuesday at Elliott Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. The Rev. Robert L. Cottoner will officiate. Masks are required.
