We are sad to announce the passing of Betty Petelle of Madisonville. She went home to be with Jesus at age 86 Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. She was born April 8, 1937, in San Jose, California. Betty passed away at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Betty and her husband, Carl, started the Horseshoe Club in Santa Clara, California. This is where they met some of their most beautiful friends. They ran the bar and grill for 18 years. Betty also enjoyed dancing, Pinochle, softball, and bowling. She also loved working outside in her yard planting beautiful flowers and fruit trees. One of her favorite getaways was to Reno, Nevada where she stayed at Circus Circus.
Betty was preceded in death by her sons, David and Timothy; mother, Edith; sisters, Peggy and Wanda; and brother, Steven.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Carl Petelle; children, Verna Moraida, Loddie Willson, Elizabeth (Samuel) Arellano, Alison Petelle, Lisa (Steve) Nilli, Robert Ewen, William (Karen) Petelle, Christina (Daryl) Petelle/Beckett, Leanna (David) Rose, and Carla (David) McIntosh; the DeGuzman daughters, Diane, Alice, Rosie, and Venus; 20 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert (Jane) Brooks and Johnny Brooks; her dog, Crumb; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like you to share your favorite memory of Mrs. Betty on Legacy.com.
A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
