Deborah Ann Chamberlain, 62, of Madisonville, died on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at her home.
Survivors include her daughter, Regina Chavonte’ Homer; her sons, Tony (Ashley) Sabelhaus, David (Stephanie) Kahrs and Chuck Kahrs; her sisters, Pam Lucas, Nancy (Frankie) Lopez, Brenda Bowman, and Lena (Don) Elam, and Teresa Day.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
