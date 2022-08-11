DAWSON SPRINGS — Raymond Earl Dunning, 57, of Dawson Springs, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, in Dawson Springs. He was a self-employed laborer.
Survivors: wife, Gina Hall Dunning; son, William Earl Dunning, aka Lance Munsell; sister, Patricia Grayson; and brother, Jeffery Dunning.
Service: 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at Greenwood Cemetery in Dawson Springs. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. Friday at Greenwood Cemetery.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
