Lois Jeanette Starks, 83, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville. She was a kind, loving, and devoted wife and mother.
Mrs. Starks was born July 28, 1937, in Madisonville to the late Homer Day and Margie Owen Day. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Bobby Starks and one brother, Kenneth Day.
Mrs. Starks spent 50-plus years as a crossing guard for the City of Madisonville Police Department. She loved her kids at all of the schools where she was a crossing guard and always cared for their safety. She loved Kentucky basketball but most of all spending time with her family and friends. She never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone.
She is survived by one son, Jeff ( Jeannie) Starks, of Huntsville, Alabama; and one daughter, Pam Starks, of Madisonville.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Dr. Michael Knight officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Blake Barnard, Chuck Shockley, LyDon Logan, Marshall Clark, and Michael Starks.
Memorial contributions will be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
