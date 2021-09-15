Jason Allen “Jay” Attebury, 45, of Hanson, passed away Friday, Sept. 10 at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
He was born Aug. 5, 1976, in Carmi, Illinois, to Pamela Kay Sexton Attebury and the late Joe Allen Attebury.
Jay worked as a coal miner at Riverview and was a member of New Life Church. He loved witnessing to people, Jason held bible study and lead several people to the Lord. He was a member of Wounded Warrior and a passionate patriot who loved his country.
He is survived by his former wife of 23 years, Moryla Attebury and their two children, Jessica and Matthew (Danielle) Flener; his mother, Pamela Sexton Attebury, of Hanson; two sisters, Amy Ray, of Madisonville and Lori Attebury, of White Plains; two brothers, Nathan (Holly) Attebury, of Hanson and Allen Attebury, of Evansville, Indiana; brother, Jimmie Joe (Crystal) Attebury, of Fairfield, Illinois; sister, Shelly Miller, of Carmi, Illinois; six grandchildren; seven nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday Sept. 17, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Rodney James officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Cemetery in Hanson. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 12 p.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jessica Flener, Matthew Flener, Logan Ray, Nathan Attebury, Daniel “Woody” Duke, and Daniel Ray. Honorary pallbearers will be Allen Ray Attebury and Terry (TJ) Rager.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
