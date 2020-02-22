ONTON — Louise Page Fleming, 91, of Onton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at her home under the care of St. Anthony’s Hospice.
She was born in Hopkins County on Jan. 16, 1929, to the late James and Virgie Page. Louise was of the Baptist faith. She knew Jesus and was ready to go Home. Louise wrote many books regarding history and family genealogy including “The Heyday of Onton” and “The Story of Slaughtersville.” Louise enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Alvin Fleming.
Survivors include two daughters, Lisa Kennedy of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, and Julie Robinson and husband Mike of LaGrange; five grandchildren, Blake Kennedy, Shelby Jones and husband Kyle, Lacy Walters, Shae Parker and husband Matt and Leah Peavler and husband Dustin; and two great-grandchildren, Kyra and Van Parker.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Sassafras Grove Cemetery with Mike Robinson officiating.
Tomblinson Funeral Home, Sebree Chapel is handling arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony’s Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.