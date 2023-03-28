Donald “Don” Wayne Hundley, 62, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Thursday March 23, 2023 at his residence.
Don was born April 3, 1960 to the late Kenneth Baker Hundley Sr. and Bessie Willean Potts Hundley.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Lesley Hundley of Madisonville; two sons, William (Lauren) Hundley of Johns Island, SC, and David Alan Hundley of Madisonville; a sister, Mary Kathryn (David) Bowles of Madisonville; a brother, Ken Hundley of Madisonville; and two grandchildren, John Baker Hundley, and Tilly Elizabeth Hundley both of Johns Island.
Funeral services will be Private.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com
