Jimmy L. Smith, 75, of Madisonville, KY passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
He was born May 15, 1944 in Edmonton, KY to the late Junious Smith and Opal Nance Smith. He was also preceded in death by his step-mother, Cornelia Page.
Jimmy was the owner of Service Station and Jim’s BP Service and was an Army veteran, serving from 1962 to 1967. He was a big NASCAR fan and loved antique cars. He loved country music and his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Akemi A. Asa Smith; one daughter, Toshiko (Danny) Darnell of Nortonville, KY; one son, Timmy (Amy) Smith of Earlington, KY; two sisters, Linda (Jerry) Shives of Edmonton and Connie Paul of Edmonton; one brother, Danny Smith of Mississippi; and five grandchildren, Abbi Rogers, Allee Rogers, Kayla Foster, Jody Darnell, and Megan Stanley; seven great grandchildren, Cali Scott, Anniston Marsh, and Maggie, Micah, Mathias, Matthew, and Malachi Stanley; half brother, Lawrence Smith of Indiana; half sister, Susan Lewis of Nortonville; and two step-sisters, Linda West of Colorado and Nancy Hoffman of Madisonville.
A private service will be held at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Western Kentucky Veterans Center Activity Fund.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
