Gregory D. Hagan, 74, of Madisonville, KY, passed away on May 3, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital in Madisonville.
Gregory was born May 18, 1947, in Des Moines, IA, to Angela Kaleda (Nell) Hagan and Douglas J. Hagan.
He is survived by his brothers, Michael Hagan and Richard Hagan, and his cousin, Paula Land.
Greg was a graduate of University of Iowa, Des Moines Area Community College, University of Alabama, and Murray State University, with two Master’s degrees. He became an English Professor, tenured, and retired. He taught English Composition and Film. He taught more than 20 years at Madisonville Community College. Before that, he was a Respiratory Instructor for Health Occupation which later became affiliated with Madisonville Community College.
His hobbies included riding his bike and photography. His companions at home were his four large rescued birds which kept him company with lots of talking. Greg was a fierce advocate for his CASA kids and was loved by them. “Mr. Greg”, as his kids called him, served eight children during his four and a half years as a CASA volunteer.
He attended Hanson Baptist Church, where he was a Deacon and was involved in the Awana Program. He was a supporter of many ministries in addition to the church.
A graveside memorial service will be held May 13, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville with Bro. Tom Branson officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Teen Challenge for Women, 86 Burnt Mill Road, Dixon, KY 42409.
