Benjamin Franklin Isabell, Jr., 52, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at his home.
Survivors: fiance, Michele Harms; father, Benjamin Franklin Isabell, Sr.; son, Jordan Isabell; daughter, Jasmine Isabell; brother, Benjamin (Tracy) Moore; and sister, Felecia Crook.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Mason and Sons, 409 East Noel Ave., Madisonville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Masks are required.
