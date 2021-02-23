Elsie Trusty Childers left this earth on Feb. 18, 2021. She brightened lives for 96 years with her smile, her music, and her love. She was born on Sept. 26, 1924, in Henderson, to Enoch Bradshaw and Lola Pearl( Trusty) Arbuckle.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.M (Bud) Childers.
She is survived by her two sons, Terry James Childers (Anita), of Nebo, and Jimmy Wayne Childers (Kathy), of Dixon; two granddaughters, Christine Lynn and Amy Dobbs (Gil); and three great-grandsons Ean, Asa and Sam Dobbs.
Elsie was a graduate of Midway College in 1950, and a member of Johnson Island Missionary Baptist Church in Nebo, where she was a pianist and soloist since 1959. She composed over 400 songs, and was the owner of Trusty Tune Shop Recording Studio in Nebo.
Private Family graveside services will be held on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Slover Cemetery in Dixon. The Rev. Rick Oakley will officiate.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Providence Community Food Bank P.O. Box 384 Providence, KY 42450.
