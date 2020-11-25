Zetta Mae Bouchicas, 75, of Dawson Springs, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at her residence. She worked as a manager of mini storage complexes.
Survivors include a daughter, Wendi Rook; and a son, David Boles.
No services will be held at this time.
Updated: November 25, 2020 @ 2:43 am
