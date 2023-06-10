Sharon Carman of Madisonville, KY was born on October 31, 1942 in Vandalia, IL and entered the presence of Jesus on June 8, 2023 at age 80.
Sharon spent the most of her life as a homemaker raising her five children. She served as a pastor’s wife for over 60 years, partnering in ministry at multiple congregations throughout the Midwest. Outside of the home and the church, she also worked as a caregiver in both public and private settings as well as a seamstress/alterations employee.
Sharon found joy in her artistry that she expressed through cooking, sewing, floral arranging and especially singing in the church. Her relationship with Jesus was of utmost importance to her throughout her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne Grisham and Myrna Grisham Sherbert (Archie Sherbert). Lloyd and Ada Parker, her Uncle and Aunt whom she lived with for many years. A sister, Karen Haseltine and brother, Errol Lynn Grisham. Also preceding in death was her husband of 60 plus years, Brother George Carman.
She is survived by her five children; Kimberly Schiller of Liberty, MO, Todd Carman (DeAnna Mc Williams) of Effingham, IL, Dawn (Brian) Gower of Newburgh, IN, Stan (Heidi) Carman of Lebanon, TN and Nathan (Leslie) Carman of Slaughters, KY. 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Also surviving are a brother, Lowell “Dean” Grisham and sister Janet Wise.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until 3:00 P.M. Monday June 12, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 3:30 P.M. Monday June 12, 2023 at East Lawn Cemetery in Hanson with Mr. Brian Gower officiating. Burial will follow.
The family would like to extend so much gratitude to Heart to Heart Hospice of Evansville, IN. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
