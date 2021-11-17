Timmy Ray Tapp, 62, of Nebo, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at his home. He was formerly a heavy equipment operator for Peabody Coal and was a member of the Oakley Home Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son, Dylan Tapp; daughter Ashley Blackburn; sisters Charlotte Hammack, Anne Francis and Marisa Reed Joiner; and brother Paul Tapp.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Oakley Home Church Cemetery, Manitou. Visitation: After noon Friday.
